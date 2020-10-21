Harry Styles matches with Rachel Green in iconic Friends t-shirt

Don’t you just wish you could raid Harry Styles’ wardrobe. From flares and patterns to bold fabrics and statement pieces, it’s sure to be a treasure trove for wannabe fanshionistas everywhere.

Excuse the pun, but the man has got style.

Just recently, the Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted wearing one of Rachel Green’s signature looks, from season 10 episode one of hit 90’s/early 2000’s show, Friends.

The vintage t-shirt in question is plain white with a red outline of a pair of lips, with the words ‘Save the Drama For Your Mama’. What a classic!

Harry effortlessly paired the top with a cool pair of checked trousers, another Rachel Green staple, some white trainers and a matching face mask. Fans were quick to point out though that the t-shirt was actually homemade, embroidered by Harry’s sister Gemma.

If you’re nifty with a needle then by all means go ahead, and give this style a go. However, for those of us less talented you’ll be pleased to know that Amazon are selling a knock-off version for the sweet price of €9.99/£8.99.

We recommend moving quickly on this one though, as there are already limited sizes, and we predict they’ll be snapped up fast by Friends and Styles fans alike.