Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82.

The actor, who was best known for his role as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the wizarding franchise, died “peacefully”, according to his family.

In a statement released on behalf of his family, a representative said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia,” they added.

The Irish-English acting legend initially began his career more than 60 years ago. Michael was also one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre.

As well as his beloved Harry Potter role, Michael was familiar to audiences as the French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series Maigret, as well as his role in the BBC series The Singing Detective.

More to follow.