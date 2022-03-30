Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne welcomes the birth of twins

Huge congratulations are in order for English actress Scarlett Byrne and her husband Cooper, the son of Playboy’s Hugh Hefner, who have welcomed the birth of their twin baby girls.

Scarlett announced the lovely news to her 400K Instagram followers on Tuesday evening, sharing some gorgeous snaps of her new darling daughters.

“My heart grew twice as much this weekend,” the Harry Potter actress wrote in her caption, alongside a series of photos featuring her two new baby girls, wearing big pink bows.

The 31-year-old mum also announced the beautiful names she chose for her tiny tots, and they’re absolutely perfect.

“Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world,” Scarlett, who played the role of Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise, lovingly revealed.

Both names of course relate to the floral theme, with the name Marigold meaning ‘golden flower’. Meanwhile, the name Blossom is a sweet nod to how flowers bloom.

It seems Scarlett and Cooper are quite fond of this particular theme, as they are also proud parents to their 19-month-old daughter, whose name is Betsy Rose.

Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th. Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love. pic.twitter.com/rH2aybJtTU — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) March 29, 2022

“Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier,” Scarlett concluded in her announcement post.

Cooper also shared this exciting news with his own social media followers, as he posted a similar set of photos online, writing, “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th.”

“Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

Congratulations to both Scarlett and Cooper on their adorable new additions to the family — what an exciting new adventure this will be for them!