Harry Potter fans react to first set photo from TV show adaptation

Harry Potter fans have been reacting to the first look at the new adaptation!

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they were starting to adapt Harry Potter for television.

The franchise – which follows young Harry Potter as he enrolls in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – initially began as a collection of seven books written by JK Rowling, before being transformed into eight successful films.

Now, following several casting announcements in recent months – including the news that newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley – HBO has finally treated fans to their first on-set photo.

Earlier today, the producers took to social media to unveil a first look at Dominic McLaughlin as protagonist Harry, dressed in his Hogwarts uniform costume and holding a clapperboard.

“First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production,” HBO penned in their caption.

The series is currently being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, the same site where the original eight films were produced. The show will be directed by Succession’s Mark Mylod and executive produced by Rowling, and is scheduled to debut on HBO and Sky in 2027.

Along with the first set photo, HBO also confirmed four new castings, including Rory Wilmot as Hogwarts student Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Harry’s cousin Dudley, Such Brave Girls’ Louise Brealey as Quiddich referee Madam Rolanda Hooch, and The Crown’s Anton Lesser as wandmaker Ollivander.

Following the huge update, many Harry Potter fans have since taken to Instagram to share their mixed reactions.

“This photo confirms the reboot is so unnecessary. It’s basically the same,” one user argued.

“OMG Good luck new Harry!” another commented.

“HE IS PERFECT!” a third fan exclaimed.

“Won’t support JKR but I hope the kids do well,” a fourth viewer replied, referring to Rowling’s ongoing controversies surrounding her transphobic views.

A precise release date for the new Harry Potter adaptation has yet to be confirmed.