Harry Potter fans react as original star reprises role for TV adaptation

More casting has been announced for the new Harry Potter adaptation!

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO announced that they were adapting Harry Potter for television.

The franchise – which follows young Harry Potter as he enrolls in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – initially began as a collection of seven books written by JK Rowling, before being transformed into eight successful films.

Now, following recent news that newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, it has been announced that one of the original movies’ cast members will be reprising his role.

To mark ‘Back To Hogwarts’ day on September 1, HBO took to social media to confirm that Warwick Davis will be returning to his role as Professor Flitwick. Davis previously appeared in all eight Harry Potter films.

“As we return Back to Hogwarts, HBO’s Harry Potter series reveals its newest faces,” the team penned in their caption, before going on to unveil Davis and seven additional cast members.

“We are charmed to announce the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick, and also welcome Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle,” they wrote.

“Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Leigh Gill as Griphook,” HBO added.

Following the announcement, many Harry Potter fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their mixed reactions.

“Welcome back, professor,” one user praised.

Credit: Harry Potter / HBO

“Ahhhh welcome back Warwick! It couldn’t have been anyone else!” another exclaimed.

“I feel like casting the exact same actor in the exact same role is a sign that this remake is completely redundant,” a third user argued.

Filming for the first season of the Harry Potter TV adaptation – which follows the story of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – is ongoing. It is expected that it will debut on HBO and Sky in early 2027.