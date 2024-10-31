Harry Judd’s wife Izzy details son’s injury from terrifying accident

Harry Judd’s wife Izzy Judd has shared a worrying plea to parents, following a terrifying accident with her youngest child.

Izzy and McFly drummer Harry have been married since 2012, and the pair share three children together – Lola (8), Kit (7) and Lockie (3).

Earlier this week, Izzy hinted to fans on Instagram that Lockie was ill in hospital. Now, the mum-of-three has confirmed that her son has suffered a devastating accident.

Last night, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to post a black-and-white snap of her hand holding Lockie’s.

“It’s been a traumatic few days… the reason I’m sharing this is because i don’t want another family to experience this and although we all get told the risks of cleaning products at home, reminders are always important,” Izzy began.

“So Lockie managed to get hold of a washing pod which he then burst open and managed to get into his eyes very badly. In that split second I wasn’t there, I also forgot to put the washing pods away,” she explained.

“We rushed to the hospital… Lockie’s Ph levels in his eyes were 8 and they needed to be 7. It took all night flushing out Lockie’s eyes with 22 litres of fluid before finally getting the ph down,” she penned.

“As you can imagine it was pretty horrendous having to watch and put Lockie through that, he doesn’t like getting his hair washed let alone having to lie there for 10 minutes for each litre of fluid,” Izzy admitted.

“We are now being closely monitored as his right eye is injured from the chemicals, we are in the best hands though and I’m so grateful to the specialists. Little Lockie is such a determined and brave little boy,” she continued, before issuing a plea.

“So please, please put cleaning products high up and completely out of reach – this has been my scariest moment as a mum, I’m so sorry for others who have experienced these kind of awful accidents too,” Izzy concluded.

Many fans have since commented with their support, with one replying: “Oh Lockie, poor little love. That must have been awful I’m sorry you’ve had to do this.”

“Accidents happen, go easy on yourself. Glad he is ok x,” another added.