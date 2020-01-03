Prince Harry and Meghan got Archie the sweetest Christmas gifts

They may be part of one of the wealthiest families in the world but The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for quite the traditional presents for Archie’s first Christmas.

The parents want to ensure that their son lives a normal life so they decided not to spoil him over the holidays.

Harry and Meghan celebrated the Christmas break with Doria, Meghan’s mum, in Canada and it sounds like they had quite the special time with their family.

According to US Weekly, the parents made sure to make it a memorable Christmas for their baby boy.

“Archie is the centre of Meghan and Harry’s world and they can’t help it.

“For Christmas, they bought him books, building blocks and a baby ball pit. It’s not all about the extravagant gifts for them,” a source told the publication.

It seems like Harry is following in the footsteps of his big brother, Prince William who doesn’t let his children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- keep all of their Christmas presents that the public send to them.

The parents, like Harry and Meghan, want to ensure that their children know that Christmas isn’t just about presents.

Most of the gifts are given to charity or donated to appropriate organisations, but a select few are brought home for George and Charlotte to unwrap.

We love how the royals are ensuring their kids know the true meaning of Christmas.