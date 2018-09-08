‘Happy’ Kendall Jenner weighs in on Justin and Hailey’s engagement

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber shocked fans earlier this year when they announced their engagement.

The couple reunited after dating in 2016 before splitting agin, and got back together this summer, when Justin reportedly popped the question in the Bahamas.

Kendall Jenner appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show, and Jimmy Kimmel didn't let her away without asking her about the couple.

Playing coy at the beginning, Kendall told the host that as long as the lovebirds were happy, she was happy.

'Whatever makes them happy, I'm happy,'she said.

'I've been friends with both of them for a very long time. So, everybody's happy, and that makes me happy.'

That's a lot of happy, Kendall! The trio used to attend church together in Calabasa, with Justin's faith being of huge importance to him.

Justin posted a proclamation of love to Hailey over on Instagram, confirming their engagement.

' You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well,' he wrote.

'Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same.'