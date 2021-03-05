Happy Friday! We have your dinner plans sorted

It’s Friday, so you know what that means!

Fakeaway Friday time!

I know I get to the end of the week and I’m craving some sort of reward for slogging through another week in a pandemic. But lately, as anyone who’s been following along with my recipes knows, I’ve been attempting to overcome somewhat of a takeaway addiction.

I never really had takeaway very often in my pre-pandemic life, but soon, without friends and nights out to look forward to, takeaways became the social highlight of the week.

Such sad little lives we have come to live.

Anyway. I quickly realized a takeaway a week was simply not sustainable so I’ve started to try out ‘fakeaway’ recipes instead, meaning they’re a) not as bad for you and b) don’t cost as much! And this week’s recipe, sweet and sour chicken, is definitely worth trying out!

Ingredients

3-4 chicken breasts (or 1.5 chicken breast per person)

3 cloves garlic

2 green onions

50g Ketchup

2tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp brown sugar

4tbsp cornstarch

250g granulated sugar

Salt and pepper

1tbsp sesame seeds

200ml apple cider vinegar

3tbsp olive oil

1tbsp sesame oil

2tbsp water

Rice

Set a large pot over medium heat and add in your sugar and apple cider vinegar. This forms the base for your sauce.

Add in ketchup and soy sauce, along with a dash of sesame oil.

Stir in the chopped garlic cloves, along with the brown sugar until combined.

Combine 2tbsp of cornstarch and water and stir it into the sauce, allowing it to simmer and thicken and set aside.

Chop your chicken breasts and dust them with the remaining cornstarch and season with salt and pepper, coating them thoroughly.

In a separate pan, heat olive oil over a medium heat and add your chicken. The oil and flour should make them nice and crispy once they’re cooked.

When they’re cooked through, pour your sauce into the pan with the chicken and allow it to coat the meat.

Serve with boiled rice and top with fresh chopped spring onions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Enjoy your fakeaway!