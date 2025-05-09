Hannah Cooper recalls husband Joel Dommett fainting in London Marathon

Hannah Cooper-Dommett has given her thoughts on her husband’s terrifying faint during the London Marathon!

Last month, TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett took part in the annual London Marathon.

After the race was over, the 39-year-old revealed that he had fainted at mile 17 of the marathon. Joel subsequently had to pause his race for several hours before he was able to complete the 26.2 mile challenge.

Now, a few weeks on from the scary incident, Joel’s wife Hannah has been reflecting on the ordeal.

In an interview with MailOnline, the model was asked to give her own insight into Joel’s fainting.

“Well, I kind of rolled my eyes at it a little bit, because there's always a story with Joel. It’s never straightforward. There's always some element of he's either running late or something's gone wrong,” she teased.

“So I kind of almost expected that something would happen, unfortunately. I didn't want that to happen and it was super scary,” she admitted.

Hannah, who shares her one-year-old son Wilde with Joel, went on to recall that her stress levels increased dramatically.

“I wear one of those, you know, aura rings, and it was through the roof with stress. I was like: ‘Look! It does prove that I care,’” she joked.

“Obviously, any incident like that is quite stressful, but we joked about it by six o'clock that evening. It was sort of this fine line of, ‘Can I crack the first joke, or?’” Hannah added.

Elsewhere, the mother-of-one gave an insight into whether she has any competitive rivalry with her husband.

“We are definitely competitive. I wouldn't say jealous, but I would say in all areas of our life we're just like, ‘Well, I'm doing this.’ ‘Okay, well, I'm doing that,’” she explained.

“We're both quietly confident that we think that we're better than each other. But I think it's healthy because you need that competitiveness to keep you going and keep the relationship alive,” Hannah concluded.