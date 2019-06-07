Blessed: Fleabag’s Hot Priest is on The Graham Norton Show tonight

The weekend is finally here and we honestly couldn’t be happier. We are so ready to relax and leave the stress of the past week behind us.

We have certainly got that Friday feeling but we honestly haven’t got the energy to do anything other than sprawl across the sofa for the foreseeable future.

As per usual, we’ll be tuning into everyone’s favourite Corkman Graham Norton and the presenter has got some pretty brilliant guests this week.

The legendary Stephen Fry and Upside Down singer Paloma Faith will join the presenter on Friday night.

Fleabag fans will be overjoyed to hear that the iconic 'hot priest' in the comedy series is set to make an appearance. That’s right, Irish actor Andrew Scott will also chat to Graham about his roles in Fleabag and most recently, Black Mirror.

There will also be music from Bastille.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 at 10: 35 pm.