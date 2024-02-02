Halle Bailey reveals how she chose her son’s name with boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey has revealed the process of choosing her son’s name!

Last month, The Little Mermaid star surprised fans when she announced that she had secretly welcomed her first child, alongside her rapper boyfriend DDG. The couple are now parents to a baby son named Halo.

Now, a few weeks on from revealing her baby boy’s arrival, Halle has opened up about how the new parents decided on Halo’s name.

Credit: Halle Bailey Instagram

In an interview with People, the 23-year-old was asked about the meaning behind her first child’s name.

“It was actually my boyfriend's idea. He's the one who came up with his name,” she detailed, referring to her partner of two years.

Halle went on to add that she instantly approved the name, stating: “We just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo."

The Colour Purple actress was then asked if the name has any connection to the hit Beyoncé song Halo, which was originally released back in 2008. The pair have had a mentorship bond for over a decade, after Beyoncé discovered Halle and her sister Chloe in 2013, and signed the duo to her record label.

Speaking of the coincidence to the song Halo, Halle noted of her son: “He for sure has a theme song.”

On January 7, Halle confirmed months of pregnancy speculation when she announced Halo’s birth. On her Instagram account, the new mum posted an adorable snap of her little boy’s hand, with his wrist wearing a gold band with ‘Halo’ engraved on it.

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you,” she gushed at the time.

Earlier this week, Halle stated she “never lied” about her pregnancy, replying to one fan on X: “I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”