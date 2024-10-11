Halle Bailey breaks silence after rapper DDG announced their split

Halle Bailey has spoken out for the first time since her breakup with DDG.

On October 3, rapper DDG announced that his relationship with The Little Mermaid star Halle had come to an end. The couple’s split came just 10 months after the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy named Halo.

One week on from DDG’s statement, Halle has now broken her silence on social media with a subtle message regarding her breakup.

On her Instagram page, the 24-year-old chose to share several recent snaps, set to the song Survivor by Destiny’s Child.

Two of the images feature Halle with her young son, while the last one showcases the Do It hitmaker in a recording studio, working on her debut solo album.

In the caption of her update, Halle simply penned: “Life is beautiful”.

Many of Halle’s fans have since considered her caption and song choice to be her response to her recent breakup. In her comments section, several of her followers have been expressing their support for her.

“Oh how I love you Halle,” one fan praised.

“Halle has spoken, now that's how you respond!” another added.

Earlier this month, DDG released a statement to confirm the end of his relationship with Halle. The pair had been dating since 2022, and welcomed their son Halo on December 23 of last year.

Credit: Halle Bailey / Instagram

“Dear friends and supporters, after much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” wrote DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” the 27-year-old continued.

“As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement,” he added.