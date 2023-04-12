Irish people believe spring cleaning is good for mental health

With spring in full swing, Kärcher, the market leader in the pressure washer cleaning category, has conducted new research on Irish consumers spring-cleaning habits and the results are in. The survey of over 1,000 adults reveals some fascinating insights into the nations attitudes to spring-cleaning, the tasks they find most daunting, and the reasons why some tasks go unfinished.

Almost two-thirds of adults (64%) engage in spring cleaning of their home & garden, according to Kärcher's research. The majority (68%) spring clean to have a cleaner home & garden to enjoy spending time in. However, many also see the mental and physical health benefits, with 52% thinking it's good for their and their family's mental health, and 45% also citing benefits for physical health. Additionally, 47% do it to feel a sense of accomplishment from tackling those bigger cleaning tasks.

Despite the benefits of spring cleaning, not all tasks are created equal and over two thirds (67%) admit they hate cleaning gutters, 45% don’t enjoy washing windows, and 44% dislike cleaning bins. Furthermore, 33% of respondents cite lack of the correct equipment as the biggest barrier to cleaning the outside of their homes, 33% cite safety concerns, and 32% simply find outdoor cleaning too physically demanding.

However, Kärcher believes that with the right tools, these tasks can become much easier and more satisfying to accomplish. With market-leading technology, a whole range of accessories and detergent and a wealth of experience in the industry, Kärcher's pressure washer range is the ultimate tool for tackling even the toughest outdoor spring-cleaning challenges. Each product has been designed to help with any outdoor cleaning task, whether it be maintaining patios, washing down garden furniture, BBQ's and wheelie bins, or cleaning the car. The overall range is designed to suit each user depending on the size & regularity of the task, saving time and effort whilst ensuring a thorough clean.

"Spring cleaning can be a daunting task for many, as our research with Irish consumers reveals, but it doesn’t have to be," says Lee Hulsman, Head of Retail at Kärcher Ireland. "We want to make it easier for people to achieve a clean and tidy home & garden, as Spring turns to Summer with family gatherings and BBQ’s starting to materialise. Kärcher's research sheds light on the importance of having the right tools to make spring cleaning accessible and more enjoyable and that’s why we're promoting our range of pressure washers this April with numerous deals available direct on our website or in your local electrical & DIY retailer."

Dave Moore, DIY enthusiast and Kärcher fan, says “As someone who loves spending time in the garden, I know that getting it ready to be a place my family and I can enjoy coming into the Summer can be a daunting task. And it looks like I’m not the only one! But this year it’s become much easier simply by using the right tools. I thought my Kärcher pressure washer had its work cut out but it quickly and easily tackled all the big jobs I threw at it and made a huge difference.”

