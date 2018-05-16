50% of adults in Ireland would love a second chance at their wedding

From childhood sweethearts courting to finding ‘the one’ online later in life, marriages vary greatly from couple to couple and from decade to decade.

New research from One4all unearths the wedding trends that have changed and triumphed throughout the years and also reveals Ireland’s desire for an ‘I do-over’.

According to the research, 4 in 5 adults in Ireland rate their marriage happiness levels as at least an 8 out 10, with one third giving it top marks – 10/10 for happiness!

When quizzed on the secret to marital bliss, respondents said that communication (56%), trust (39%) and honesty (36%) hold the key.

That said, rows are inevitable and financial pressures are the root cause (26%) for most, while finding the balance between work and family life is an issue for many (15%) and 1 in 10 (11%) struggle to agree on the division of household chores.

Despite our happy disposition, 51% of respondents who are, or have been, married say they would change elements of their wedding day if given the chance to do it all over again.

Keeping a more intimate guest list and inviting less people was the top thing that people would change, followed closely by choosing a different photographer to capture their special memories. Looking back, over 1 in 10 respondents say they would now choose to have a non-religious ceremony.

The concept of soulmates isn’t for everyone, but it certainly looks like we’re a nation of old fashioned romantics. Over 3 in 4 One4all research respondents (78%) admit they believe in ‘The One’, and a loved-up 81% say they have already been lucky enough to find them!

For those who married in the 1970s disco days, a night out on the town seems to be where romance most often blossomed whereas those who married in the 2000s were more likely to have met their sweetheart in school.

Venue waiting lists and increasing costs can often impact the date of the big day and according to the research, engagements are definitely getting longer!

The majority of those who got married between the 1990s and today, say their engagement lasted 12 to 18 months, with 6 to 12 month engagements being the norm for those who married in the 1950s to 1980s.

When it comes to wedding presents, furniture was most commonly gifted to those wedded in the 1950s, followed by bed linen in the 60s, tableware or glassware in the 70s and cash from the 80s right up to today.

It’s not just our own weddings we’re obsessed with, over half of the Irish public say they will tune in to see Meghan Markle walk down the aisle to marry her Prince Charming on May 19th.

The Suits star will have a lot to live up to as, to date , Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress has been voted top in the royal fashion ranks by the Irish public followed by Grace Kelly and Princess Diana’s gowns.

Commenting on the survey findings Aoife Davey, Group Marketing Manager at One4all Ireland, said: “It was really interesting to see the things that people would change about their weddings today and the pearls of wisdom we can all learn from, particularly being more choosy with the guest list! It’s clear from the research that marriage in Ireland has changed greatly through the ages, particularly when it comes to gifts, courtship and length of engagement, but what unites us all is our overall positivity and belief that ‘the one’ is out there waiting for us which is really heartening.”