Hairspray hacks! 14 alternative uses for hairspray

Hairspray It holds your tresses in place, but that's just the start of the useful jobs hairspray performs. From preserving art to cleaning hacks, a can of hairspray is a gem in your household arsenal.

Add Grip To Hair Accessories:

Before putting flat pins (slides) in your hair, spray them with hairspray so that they stay put!

Prevent Or Halt Runs In Tights:

Spray a new pair of tights to keep them from running. You can also use hairspray to stop a run that’s already started!

Speed Up Your Manicure:

After painting your nails, spray them with hairspray to make the polish dry faster.

Prevent Skirts And Dresses From Clinging:

If your skirt or dress is sticking to your legs, spritz a little hairspray on your hands, and rub your skirt or tights to reduce static without damaging the fabric.

Preserve Art Projects:

Spray over your kids’ artwork to set coloured pencils, crayon and markers. It will also preserve chalk art on footpaths or patio slabs.

Turn A Towel Into A Makeshift Lint Roller:

Spray a clean towel, and then use the towel to remove lint and pet hair from your clothes, furniture or carpet.

Thread Needles Effortlessly:

Spray the tip of your thread before running it through a needle.

Stop flower pollen from getting all over the place:

A little spritz of hairspray on the stamens of fresh flowers, like lilies and tulips, keeps the orange grains from falling off and staining carpeting or fabrics.

Remove sticky labels:

Let the spot sit in hairspray for 10 minutes, then wipe it away with a wet cloth.

Add Traction to shoes:

Spray the bottom of new shoes with hairspray to add some much-needed grip before wearing them out on the town.

Remove lipstick from fabric:

Apply hair spray to the lipstick stain and let it sit for a few minutes. Wipe off the hair spray and the stain should come off with it. Then wash as usual.

Preserve a Christmas wreath:

To make the wreath last longer, grab your can of hairspray and spritz it all over as soon as you get the fresh wreath home. The hair spray traps the moisture in the needles.

Eliminate hair static:

Ready to go and all the fine hairs are standing up on end? Spray some hairspray on a brush before combing your hair down to prevent anymore static.

Extend the life of cut flowers:

Stand a foot away from the bouquet and give them a quick spray, just on the undersides of the leaves and petals.

Prevent slippery feet:

If you ever find that your feet easily slide out of your shoes, especially when you have stockings or pantyhose on, you can spray hairspray onto the insole of your shoes to prevent them from sliding.