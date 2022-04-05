Hailey Bieber sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours

Model Hailey Bieber has come out to set the record straight after rumours started flying that she and her husband Justin are expecting their first child together.

Following on from Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Instagram page Radar Online speculated that 25-year-old Hailey might be pregnant as she walked the red carpet wearing a stunning, flowy Saint Laurent gown.

“Is a little #Belieber on the way?” their Instagram caption wondered. “Fans are speculating that #HaileyBaldwin is pregnant after seeing what appeared to be a ‘baby bump’ during her appearance at the 2022 #GrammyAwards this weekend.”

Immediately shutting down these rude claims, Hailey commented underneath the post by writing, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

Other commenters were just as unimpressed by this assumption, as people flocked to the post to defend Hailey and all women who are sick and tired or being the target of pregnancy rumours.

“stop assuming that women are pregnant it’s so f**king rude,” one person wrote.

“People need to stop with the ‘she's pregnant’ I see a bump bs. Just bc they are celebrities shouldn't give people the right to say shit like that,” another Instagram user commented, adding, “Could you imagine if you were her reading the comments and not being pregnant? Or maybe she is and didn't want to say anything etc.. stop being rude.”

“Do y’all see what Justin is wearing? Maybe he’s pregnant,” a third chimed in, referring to Justin’s massively oversized Balenciaga suit, which he paired with a pink beanie and crocs.

Hailey and Justin attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony as the Love Yourself singer was nominated for eight awards.