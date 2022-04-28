Hailey Bieber opens up about health scare which resulted in mini stroke

Hailey Beiber has opened up about her worrying health scare that occurred last month after suffering from “stroke-like symptoms”.

In a 12 minute video posted to her Instagram and Youtube, Hailey explained everything that happened to her, from the symptoms she felt to her time in hospital.

The 25-year old told her followers that she was having a regular morning with her husband Justin Bieber when she felt a “weird sensation” travel down her arm, causing her fingertips to go numb.

After her singer husband asked her if she was okay, Hailey tried to reply but realised she couldn't. “I couldn't speak, the right side of my face started drooping, I couldn’t get a sentence out”.

At that moment, Hailey and Justin thought she was having a stroke, so the Baby singer asked somebody to call a doctor but luckily, Hailey said there was a doctor on site of where they were. “They started asking me questions. They started testing my arms. Definitely the scariest moment of my life”.

“The facial drooping lasted for probably 30 seconds, maybe a little bit more”. Hailey explained that her speech was the biggest issue out of all of her symptoms as she was able to walk fine and was able to get into the ambulance when it arrived. On the way to the hospital she said, “my speech started to come back a little bit”.

Bieber joked that in the ambulance they described her as being 30-years-old to hospital staff but said she had to say that she was actually only 25. “I had to make sure that they weren’t gonna age me five years for no reason”.

The model explains, “I noticed that when the speech came back and I felt like I could talk, as soon as my anxiety would settle in or like hit me, it would make my speech feel funny again”.

“By the time I got to the emergency room, I was pretty much back to normal, could talk, wasn’t having any issues with my face or my arm. They did the stroke checklist in the emergency room and I scored a zero, I wasn’t having any symptoms anymore”.

Credit: Instagram

After scans, doctors could see that Hailey suffered a small blood clot to her brain, which they labelled as a transient ischemic attack (TIA). “It’s definitely like having a mini-stroke”, is how she described it. “My body was able to resolve it pretty quickly and then I didn’t have any more issues”.

She continued, “I wasn’t going to have any permanent issues but my scans did show I had a lack of oxygen to a certain part of my brain”. After staying overnight at the hospital and many tests including a bubble echo, Hailey was released but took herself to UCLA for more testing as she didn’t have a full conclusion as to what caused her mini-stroke.

Doctors had told her there were three reasons that could have contributed to the blood clot happening. The first reason was “I had just recently started birth control pills which I shouldn't have been on because I am someone who suffers from migraines anyway and I did not talk to my doctor about this”.

“The second thing is I recently had COVID”.

“The third thing is I had gone on a very long flight. I had flown to Paris and back in a very short amount of time”.

After a trans cranial doppler at UCLA, a PFO was found, which is like a small hole or flap that is meant to close at birth, but in Hailey’s case it didn’t. To fix this, she had a PFO closure to fix the issue. She is now taking a blood thinner and aspirin daily.

She closed the video by thanking her doctors and saying, “It’s kind of really hard for me to tell this story”, but encouraged people who had similar things happen to them and didn’t know why to talk to a doctor.