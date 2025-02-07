Hailee Steinfeld admits she is ‘still recovering’ from fiancé’s proposal

Hailee Steinfeld is living in an engagement bubble!

In November of last year, the Pitch Perfect actress announced her engagement to her partner, NFL player Josh Allen.

As she continues to bask in her engagement, Hailee has now shared an adorable update on her happiness with Josh.

The 28-year-old recently spoke to Access Hollywood, during which she was asked about her emotions surrounding her surprise proposal.

“I’m still recovering,” she gushed, adding of her husband-to-be: “He kept that one [secret] real close.”

Hailee then went on to praise Josh’s NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, for welcoming her into their community.

“It’s so overwhelming how the city of Buffalo has embraced me, I’m so grateful,” the Capital Letters singer exclaimed.

“That is the most incredible place. I love it so much, and the people in it are part of the main reason it is so special,” Hailee added.

Over a year after they sparked dating rumours in May 2023, Hailee and Josh delighted their fans on November 29 of last year when they confirmed their engagement.

On social media, the happy couple chose to share a glimpse into Josh’s proposal, which took place on the coast at sunset with candles and a floral display.

In the caption of their joint post, Hailee and Josh simply penned the date of their engagement: “11•22•24”.

Yesterday (February 6), the newly-engaged pair made their red carpet debut, as Josh accepted the Most Valuable Player Award at the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.

During his acceptance speech, Josh paid a heartwarming tribute to his wife-to-be, as he stated: “Last but not least, to my fiancée Hailee. You’ve been my rock and my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you."