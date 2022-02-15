Gymnast Simone Biles announces engagement with adorable photos

Well it seems huge congratulations are in order for American gymnast Simone Biles who has gotten engaged!

The 24-year-old Olympian announced the special news this afternoon by sharing a series of stunning engagement photos with her new fiancé, American football player Jonathan Owens, who popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Simone excitedly exclaimed in her Instagram caption, alongside a series of adorable snaps, from the moment of her engagement.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she lovingly added.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Owens shared a similar set of engagement snaps, along with a close-up video featuring Simone’s dazzling ring.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” he sweetly wrote on Instagram, before going on to thank his friends who helped him set the whole surprise up, adding, “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Of course it wasn’t long before both of their sweet announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations.

Fellow gymnast, Sunisa Lee wrote in a stream of excited comments, “OH MY GOSSSSHHHH,” adding, “STOP IT RN,” followed by, “IM SCREAMING IM SO HAPPY.”

Credit: instagram.com/jowens_3

“YOOOOOOOOO CONGRATS!!,” gushed Laurie Hernandez, another fellow gymnast.

“SIMONE!! [heart-eyes emojis] Congratulations!!! So happy for you guys!!!” commented original Dance Moms star Paige Hyland.

At 24-years-of-age, Simone has achieved 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. However, it was her decision to prioritise her mental health, opting out of the team final at the 2020 Olympics, which garnered her worldwide recognition last year.

Simone has also been highly praised for her bravery when speaking up about her sexual assault experience with former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, and the subsequent cover-up story.