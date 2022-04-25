Gwyneth Paltrow sets the record straight on daughter Apple’s unique name

Celebrities and Hollywood stars have been renowned for giving their children unusual names, making them stand out from the crowd and an icon in their own right.

As was the case with famed actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin. The couple decided to give their daughter the unique moniker, Apple, when she was born in May, 2004.

Now, nearly 18-years-later, the Iron Man actress has finally explained the origins of her daughter’s fruity name, claiming that it was her ex-husband’s idea after all.

During an Instagram Q&A, the 49-year-old Goop founder shared an interesting insight into her baby-naming process, saying, “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it.”

“I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else,” Gwyneth added.

However, this isn’t the first time the Oscar-winner has opened up about her daughter’s unusual name, as not long after Apple was born, Gwyneth shared the story with Oprah Winfrey. “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,’” she confessed, adding, “It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know.”

“Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical,” Gwyneth continued.

Sticking with the biblical theme, Paltrow and Martin went on to name their second child Moses, who was born in April, 2006.

In 2014, the mum-of-two announced that she and Chris had decided to ‘consciously uncouple’ after 10 years of marriage.

Just recently, Gwyneth shared a loving tribute to her daughter for International Women’s Day, as she posted a sweet photo of her and 17-year-old Apple on FaceTime together.

“Today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it,” Gwyneth gushed in her Instagram caption. “This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else,” she lovingly added.