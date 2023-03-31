Gwyneth Paltow found not at fault during ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has been cleared of all fault and found not liable in a court case against a 76-year-old man who claimed the actress crashed into him while skiing.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson claimed Paltrow crashed into him while they were both skiing in Utah in 2016, and was suing her for $300,000.

On the contrary, Gwyneth claimed Sanderson had crashed into her, causing her to ‘lose half a day of skiing’, and countersued him for $1.

Credit: Court TV Twitter

The trial lasted for over a week and on Thursday, jurors deliberated for just over two hours before they reached the final decision that Gwyneth was not at fault.

Gwyneth was awarded $1, as per her request as a symbolic sum, for damages plus her legal fees.

At the final moments of the trial, jurors agreed that Sanderson was “100% at fault” and “had caused her harm”.

As Paltrow left the courtroom, she walked up to Terry and whispered, “I wish you well”. He responded, “Thank you dear”.

Credit: Court TV Twitter

The GOOP CEO released a statement on her Instagram Stories to her 8.3M followers after the trial was over.

It reads, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case”.

The Iron Man star’s lawyer shared a statement to reporters outside the courthouse and said, “Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in".

"This situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right”.