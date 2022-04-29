Gwen Stefani shares never-before-seen wedding dress videos

Gwen Stefani has taken to Instagram to share never-before-seen footage of her trying on wedding dresses last year before tying the knot with Blake Shelton.

With three black and white clips, The Sweet Escape singer looked ecstatic to be trying on wedding gowns. In one of the videos she says, “This is insane, here we are. Second dress we tried on and we were like, ‘that’s the one’”. A team of masked helpers can be seen aiding the pop-star with her gown and veil.

Bob Marley’s One Love can be heard in the background of the last piece of footage, where the Hollaback Girl singer walks as if she were going up the aisle on her big day, posing with her flowy high-low dress and floor-length veil. With white heeled cowboy boots to match, Gwen looked stunning in the strapless and tulle-filled masterpiece.

The former No Doubt member captioned the post, “One year ago I tried on wedding dresses to marry @blakeshelton”.

Fans of the 52-year-old headed to the comments to share kind messages for the beautiful bride. One fan wrote, “Thank you for sharing this special moment with us. You looked so beautiful and happy”.

A second said, “I’m obsessed with the dresses and boots”, with a third adding, “You looked absolutely stunning as always. It was so special”.

Gwen and country singer hubby Blake got married in July 2021 at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, after Shelton got down on one knee in a private chapel in October 2020. After making their relationship official, Blake became a step-father to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston (15), Zuma (13), and eight-year-old Apollo.