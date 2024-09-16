Guinot unveils new serum that helps to keep youthful complexion

There’s a new anti-ageing serum on the market!

Guinot have launched their latest serum, Nouvelle Vie Serum, a transformative solution designed to combat the first signs of ageing and restore youthfulness to your skin.

Nouvelle Vie Serum works to firm and rejuvenate your skin, providing an immediate lift and smoothing away any signs of tiredness. When the serum is used regularly, it allows your skin to retain its healthy glow, giving you a fresh and youthful appearance.

Not only are its properties beneficial for your skin, but the texture of Guinot’s latest serum is also divine! Its creamy formula melts flawlessly into the skin, giving you intense hydration and nourishment without feeling too heavy.

Nouvelle Vie Serum has been created with a carefully selected blend of high-performance ingredients, including these three essentials:

Hydravie complex: This potent blend tones the skin and stimulates cell metabolism, which reinforces the skin's structure. Rich in peptide compounds, flavonoids, polyphenols, and mineral salts, it strengthens your skin to become a firmer, more resilient complexion.

Chaga mushroom extract: Known for its powerful anti-ageing properties, this ingredient protects against the visible signs of ageing while smoothing away signs of fatigue. It enhances collagen synthesis and stimulates microcirculation, giving you a more radiant and even-toned complexion.

Hydrocyte complex: This deeply hydrating complex reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dehydration lines, delivering you with the ultimate moisture boost. With hyaluronic acid as a key component, it forms a protective barrier on the skin's surface, locking in moisture throughout the day.

For best results with each use, we would recommend applying Nouvelle Vie Serum every morning and evening onto a thoroughly cleansed face. Ideally, it is best used as a treatment course before applying your regular moisturiser.

Nouvelle Vie Serum (RRP €111) is now available from all Guinot stockists nationwide.