Group aims to run 5 marathons in 72 hours for worthy charities

If you’re looking to carry out a good deed this Christmas, then we have an incredibly worthy cause for you to donate to, if you can!

Next March, three courageous people will be attempting to run the distance of five marathons, all in the space of just 72 hours.

On the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day, Ailbhe, Bob and Eimear plan to complete a running course from Co. Monaghan to Westport, Co. Mayo, titled the Wild Run West. The three runners are determined to raise a huge sum of money in aid of two charities that carry out wonderful work.

The charity Fowlers Syndrome UK aims to tackle the effects of the chronic bladder condition of the same name. One of the runners’ friends, Aoife, has been hugely affected by the condition throughout her life, and so the trio want to raise as much money as possible for the charity, as it works tirelessly to improve the outcome for so many women.

As well as Fowlers Syndrome, the three friends are also hoping to raise a large sum of money for the Liver Unit at St. Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin. A brother, cousin and friend of the group, Daire, has received vital care from this incredible unit in the past, before, during and after his liver transplant surgery due to chronic illness. Any money raised from the fundraiser will go directly into the hospital, and contribute towards patient care, research & education.

With their Wild Run West, the trio are hoping to raise as much money as possible, but they also wish to share as much awareness about chronic illnesses as they can, and how they can often be invisible illnesses with long-lasting pain.

If you are in a position to donate and wish to contribute to an amazing cause this festive season, then look no further! The link to their GoFundMe page is available here. So far, the group have managed to raise over €7,000.

Best of luck to Ailbhe, Bob and Eimear!