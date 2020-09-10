Grey’s star, Ellen Pompeo dedicates season 17 to healthcare workers

Grey’s Anatomy has resumed filming for season 17, and we couldn’t be more excited. Previously, the ABC drama had to halt filming their season 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with four episodes left to produce.

However, fans will be pleased to hear that our beloved surgeons are back on set, filming the upcoming season. Ellen Pompeo, who plays the infamous Meredith Grey, shared a heartfelt message and behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, dedicating her season 17 to healthcare workers.

In the selfie, Ellen is pictured next to her character’s presumed love-interest, Dr. Cormac Hayes, played by Irish actor, Richard Flood. “First time back in my scrubs,” Ellen started.

“Since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing… this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud,” she wrote.

With that moving tribute, many fans left comments to show their appreciation.

“Beautiful tribute. Thanks for shining the light,” one fan wrote.

“Welcome back. Stay safe sweets,” another commented.

Meanwhile, other Grey’s Anatomy cast members have been sharing even more behind-the-scenes photos since they’ve returned to set. Debbie Allen, who plays Catherine Fox, posted quite a jarring image of herself wearing what appears to be a hazmat helmet, while filming the upcoming season. She captioned the post with, “It’s going down on @GreysABC! COVID-19 is no joke.”

Cast and crew are being extra careful now that they’re back to work, as it’s been confirmed that this season of Grey’s Anatomy is going to cover the coronavirus pandemic, and is going to start one to two months into it.

Executive producer Krista Vernoff explained, “We're going to address this pandemic for sure. There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”