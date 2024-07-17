Greg Rutherford opens up about ‘horribly painful’ Dancing On Ice injury

Greg Rutherford has opened up about the ‘horribly painful’ injury that he sustained ahead of the Dancing On Ice final.

Just hours before the final was due to begin on March 10, the former Olympian got injured during a dress rehearsal. Greg was subsequently forced to withdraw from the competition, which was eventually won by Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

Now, a few months on from surgery and his recovery, Greg has been detailing the brutal injuries that he sustained.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, during which he was asked about the accident, which he previously likened as being similar to “giving himself a C-section”.

“I had this absolute panicked look and the two pro's that were on the ice who were incredible, they straight away shouted for people to come and I couldn't move,” he recalled.

“It was one of the most bizarre things because it was all in the stomach and you then realise how much you use your stomach when it's damaged. I couldn't do anything and I laid on the ice for 10 minutes with gas and air before they had to get me off,” the retired athlete continued.

Noting that he is now “a lot better”, Greg went on to detail the operations he later had to undergo.

“I had to have surgery to repair the injuries, so I had some pretty nasty hernias form and I also detached my lower left ab which was less than ideal,” he stated, adding that it was hard to “get your head around it”.

Greg also teased that he would love to return to Dancing On Ice for one last performance, as he hinted: “It's been early stage discussed whether or not I come back and do one skate maybe.”

“I'd love to give it another go. It was something I didn't expect to enjoy as much as I did,” he concluded.