Greg O’Shea pays tribute to fiancée Jeanni ahead of their wedding

Greg O’Shea is celebrating his future wife!

In January of this year, the former Love Island winner announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years, South African model Jeanni Mulder.

Now, in honour of her birthday, Greg has taken the opportunity to pen a beautiful tribute to his wife-to-be.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps of the happy couple together, including a few photos from the night they got engaged.

“Biggest happy birthday wishes to my fiancée @jeannimulder you can literally do it all!! You smash anything you set your mind to and you always do it with a smile on your face,” Greg began in his caption.

The Irish rugby player then went on to tease his upcoming nuptials with Jeanni, confirming that the couple will be married in less than a year.

“You’re truly a breath of fresh air in this world and everyone that meets you can see that. I’m very grateful you said ‘yes’ to me though and I can’t wait to marry you soon. This is your last birthday as a legally single woman so you better enjoy it,” he continued.

“It’s kinda crap we can’t be together today but that’s life sometimes, and we’ll celebrate soon making more memories like in these pics. Ek is lief vir jou,” Greg added.

Following his heartwarming message, many of Greg’s followers have since been expressing their own well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday @jeannimulder have an amazing day!” one fan replied.

“You guys are so cute!!!!” another exclaimed.

On January 2, Greg delighted his fanbase when he confirmed his engagement to Jeanni. At the time, the reality star took to Instagram to share a video of the moment he got down on one knee on New Year’s Eve, as the clock struck midnight into 2025.

“3, 2, 1… special way to start the new year,” Greg gushed in his caption.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Jeanni wrote: “Grew up worlds apart and now spending the rest of our lives together.”