Great British Bake Off’s Cristy Sharp shares pregnancy update

Cristy Sharp has shared an exciting pregnancy update.

Cristy, known for coming in fourth place on The Great British Bake Off in the 2023 series of the popular baking show, has been opening up about her pregnancy experience.

Sharp is currently expecting her fifth child with her husband and has admitted to feeling ‘so excited’ as her due date nears.

Taking to Instagram, Cristy shared some ‘bumpdate’ photos to her 18.2K followers.

In the mirror selfies, the baker looks radiant in a black dress as she cradles her blossoming baby bump.

In the caption of the post she revealed, “Bump update. Feeling extremely pregnant now & getting so excited at the thought of our new addition. Heartburn has well and truly kicked in”.

“Every evening it’s One born every minute & Emma Willis delivering babies on repeat (much to my husbands annoyance)”.

Many fans and loved ones headed to the comments to compliment Cristy and her glowing bump, including many former Great British Bake Off stars.

Amanda Georgiou, who appeared in series 12 of GBBO wrote, “Just glowing”.

“Glowing Mamma”, penned Maxy Maligisa, known for taking part in series 13 of the Channel 4 baking competition.

Rowan Claughton, who baked alongside Cristy in series 14, added three red heart emojis.

Cristy announced she was expecting her fifth child back in December by sharing a video of herself trying on a selection of outfits while showcasing her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post, “I love this brand so much as all their clothes are so comfortable & flattering – especially now that baby number 5 is on the way”.

After her time on The Great British Bake Off drew to a close, Sharp penned a sweet tribute about being on the show.

She said, “Thank you everyone for your lovely support, it really is heartwarming and means a lot to me”.

“Thank you to @britishbakeoff and @channel4 for the incredible opportunity you gave me, to live my dream and bake in the tent for none other than @paul.hollywood & @prueleith ~ what an honour x”.

Cristy sweetly added, “I can now officially call my self a GBBO Quarter Finalist which is more than I ever imagined”.