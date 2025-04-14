Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington announces pregnancy

The Great British Bake Off family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of the show’s former contestants, Laura Adlington, has announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband Matt.

Last night, Laura – who shot to fame on the 2020 series of GBBO and completed the final as a runner-up – took to social media to share the wonderful news of her baby joy.

On her Instagram page, the 36-year-old chose to upload snaps of herself, Matt and their dog Buddy, posing with a strip of sonograms. In the caption of her post, Laura went on to explain that she had been trying for a baby with her husband for almost a decade.

“After 9 years of infertility, we are very excited (and still a bit in shock) to be expecting our little IVF miracle in October,” she confirmed.

“I know announcements like this can be really painful, especially if you’re in the thick of waiting or grieving, so please feel free to mute or unfollow if you need to and know I’m sending so much love your way,” Laura pleaded to her fanbase, before going on to reveal an insight into her infertility journey.

“It’s been a really long, and to be honest lonely road to get here – something many of you will know if you’ve followed me for a while or listened to the podcast. We’d honestly made peace with the idea that having children might not happen for us. But about a year and a half ago, we quietly decided to give IVF a try,” the TV star recalled.

“We kept it to ourselves so we didn’t put more pressure on ourselves. We had an unsuccessful round and a cancelled round, and then found out a couple of months ago that I was finally pregnant,” she gushed.

Laura added: “I’ll be sharing a bit more over the coming weeks about our journey to get here but for now we’re just really excited to share our news with you all. We honestly can’t believe our luck.”

Following her emotional news, many of Laura’s fellow GBBO stars have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“This is brilliant, congratulations Laura,” commented 2018 winner Rahul Mandal.

“Ohhh darling,” penned 2016 champion Candice Brown, along with love heart emojis.

“Great news, Laura!!! Congratulations to the both of you!!!” added 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno.