GOT actor credits show’s success to creators’ Trinity College education

Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones was always one to use proper enunciation and fancy-ass language, but apparently the actor himself is picky about the script-writing.

Charles Dance recently revealed that he accepted the part of the Lannister patriarch because the script did not use the word 'gotten'. Alright then..

The veteran stage and screen actor said it made his skin crawl when period TV or film dramas used modern language, and he credits GOT's incredible success on the Trinity College Dublin education of the show-runners.

The 72-year-old said he was delighted by the show's literary pedigree, and praised Dan Weiss and David Benioff for their shared TCD education. According to him, that's where the show gets it's huge success from…

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, he said: “It’s the quality of the writing principally."

“Dan Weiss and David Benioff were both English graduates at Trinity College Dublin, I believe. They are well schooled in the language."

“Because a lot of the time if I get a period script, even if it is a mythical period but it is supposed to be in England, and I read the word ‘gotten’ it makes the hairs go up on the back of my neck," he added.

“There wasn’t a single ‘gotten’ in this at all. The whole thing was run like a military operation. At the beginning of a 10-part season, there were 10 scripts. Very few rewrites," he continued.

"There were two units working full time on that. It’s a major scheduling thing. It was fantastic.” Charles Dance lasted until season four of the epic on-screen saga, but his character was killed off in 2015.

He admitted that the show's eventual ending 'confused' him. On Good Morning Britain, he said of the denouement: “It got to the very end and I thought, ‘Hmm, OK’.”

Feature image: Instagram/@gameofthronel