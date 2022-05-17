Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr announces engagement

Congratulations is in order for Gossip Girl's actress Jessica Szohr as she announces her engagement to professional ice-hockey player Brad Richardson.

Szohr took to Instagram to share the exciting news to her followers with a black and white selfie of her and Richardson.

In the snap, Jessica’s gorgeous ring can be seen as she holds a bottle of champagne. Brad also points to the rock on her finger with a grin on his face.

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “I said yes!”.

Many celebrities came forward to share congratulatory messages with the happy couple. The Vampire Diaries actress Claire Holt wrote, "Awwww congrats!!!!”.

“Congratulations love!!!!!”, penned How I Met Your Mother actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Malcolm in the Middle’s Alessandra Torresani said, “Wooohooooo what amazing news!!!!!!!”, with Superman & Lois actress adding, “Awwwww congratulations to you both!!!!! So so happy for you Jess”.

Fans of the actress also joined in with well-wishes for the couple with one writing, “Congratulations to you both” and a second saying, “Aww congratulations on your engagement how exciting”.

Jessica is not only known for her role as Vanessa Abrams in the hit teen drama show Gossip Girl, but also for appearing in Ted 2, Piranha 3D, Tower Heist and The Internship.

Her beau Brad (37) currently plays for Vancouver Canucks, having previously played with Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes.

Szohr and her NHL player fiancé confirmed they were dating in 2019. The two announced they were expecting a baby together in September 2020 and went on to have a daughter named Bowie in January 2021.