Gordon’s Dry London Gin launches lemon gin and you need to try it

Gin lovers, we have a new product you just have to try! Crisp and refreshing, NEW Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon is the latest innovation from the Gordon’s Gin range. Providing a Mediterranean twist on the original recipe from Alexander Gordon, Gordons Sicilian Lemon is made with the highest quality ingredients and uses only natural flavourings.

Following the huge success of Gordon’s Pink over the last few years in Ireland, Gordon’s latest expression, Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon, offers a crisper alternative, perfectly crafted to balance the juniper notes and refreshing taste of Gordon’s with the finest, juicy, Sicilian Lemons to produce an outstanding, zesty tasting gin.

The Irish are notorious for making the best of a challenging situation, and this period has been no different, as people are coming together in new ways to enjoy life’s simple pleasures with friends. When life gives you lemons and all that.

Perfect for enjoying life’s simple pleasures, like our new-found appreciation for the Aperitivo moment, this expression works brilliantly with tonic and a slice of lemon and is an ideal accompaniment to food. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party for friends or enjoying drinks in the garden this summer, Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon offers a crisp, refreshing, zesty taste that will sweep you away to the Sicilian coast.

Julieann Evans, Senior Brand Manager for Gordon’s Gin said: "Following the popularity of Gordon’s Pink in Ireland, we’re thrilled to bring the newest Gordon’s expression to Ireland. With limitations to travel this summer, the crisp and refreshing lemon flavours of Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon invites you to experience the simplicity of Sicilian life, offering a delicious taste of Sicily to enjoy this summer."

Best served with ice, tonic and garnished with a lemon wheel, Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon is available now from Supervalu, Centra, Tesco, O'Brien's, Eurospar, Spar, Molloys (RRP €26.00 per bottle).