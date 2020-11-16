Gordon Ramsay’s lavish Cornwall home is up for sale for £2.75M

The Hell's Kitchen chef, Gordon Ramsay has put his Cornwall holiday home up for sale for the impressive price of £2.75M.

Gordon and wife Tana purchased this fabulous property in 2017, and have been renting it out to holidaymakers ever since, for £4,700 per week. However, it seems the couple have decided to part ways with this lush property, and have put it on the market.

John Bray Sales

The four-bedroom house, which used to be a Bank, resides in Cornwall's popular town of Fowey. It has a charming front entrance which faces onto a narrow little street, and an impressive rear entrance which overlooks the shoreline and the harbour, boasting absolutely spectacular views.

Given that Gordon is one of the world's most famous celebrity chefs, we have to admit we were a bit surprised by the intimate cosyness of the kitchen. The space is both stylish and practical, featuring lovely duck-egg-blue cabinets with a large white-marble-topped island.

The cosy kitchen-dining area also overlooks the harbour, allowing you to watch the boats pass by while enjoying your meals.

This enviable home also features a snug, a study and a waterside garden room with kitchen and bar facilities opening onto the waterside terrace.

According to the listing, this "beautiful and contemporary townhouse" is also considered to be a well-known landmark of the town, being an iconic and distinctive property.