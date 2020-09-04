Gordon Ramsay shares sweet photos from son’s first swim lesson

Celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay posted the sweetest photos of him and his one-year-old son, Oscar, swimming together in the pool at their family home.

In the photos, father and son are swimming together, having a lovely time, grinning from ear to ear. It seems Gordon is taking the role of swim teacher very seriously, bursting with pride at his baby boy.

Little Oscar is adorably dressed in a shark-patterned blue wetsuit, and a matching float vest, with his blonde locks tied up in a rubber hair bobbin.

Gordon captioned the series of photos simply by saying, “Swimming lessons done!”

Fans of the Hell’s Kitchen star were quick to share their approval. “OMG Gordon I can’t handle this level of cuteness,” one fan exclaimed, while another commented, “Sooo cute, best chef in the world.”

Gordon and Oscar were taking advantage of the newly renovated pool in their sprawling Cornwall mansion. The 53-year-old moved into their modern home, worth £4.4 million, earlier this year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TV chef spent lockdown with his family, wife Tana, and their five children, 22-year-old Meghan, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, 18-year-old Tilly and one-year-old Oscar.