Gordon Ramsay and son Oscar look like twins in this sweet new photo

It seems that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has his very own mini me, with nearly three-year-old son Oscar who is the absolute image of his dad.

Taking to social media yesterday morning, the 55-year-old dad shared the most adorable photo of his youngest son after his very first haircut. Previously little Oscar had been rocking his long blonde locks, but now the toddler is taking after his father with a cool buzzed, spikey cut.

"New hair cut!" Gordon excitedly wrote in his Instagram caption, adding, "Like father like son."

In these adorable snaps, Oscar is wearing a mustard coloured jumper, grinning from ear to ear, seemingly delighted with his new do.

Of course it wasn't long before people flocked to the comment section to remark on the uncanny family resemblance.

"Identical", fellow TV chef Alejandro Valdivia exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Gordon's wife Tana wrote, "I think he looks just like me….," followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

"Looking very much like his old man here," one follower wrote, as another chimed in, "Oscar is your double Gordon."

Oscars big sisters also reacted with 23-year-old Megan and 22-year-old Holly simply leaving a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Meanwhile, Nikita Kuzmin, the Strictly Come Dancing partner of Oscar's 20-year-old sister Tilly Ramsay, commented, "Twinning is winning! What a cutie pie."

Just a few weeks ago proud dad-of-five Gordon brought his youngest son on the set of Hell’s Kitchen, joking that they’ve found their new future host.

“Hells Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host!” Gordon hilariously wrote in the caption alongside a series of adorable snaps of their father and son day out.

“Welcome to Hells Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don’t mess it up please ! Dad x,” he lovingly added.