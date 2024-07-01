Good Girls’ Mae Whitman gives pregnancy update after babymoon

Mae Whitman has shared a new insight into her pregnancy.

The Good Girls actress announced she was expecting her first child in May of this year.

Now that she has reached eight months into her pregnancy, Mae has shared new bumpdate photos and opened up about her babymoon.

The 36-year-old showcased a collection of photos to her 1.2M Instagram followers from her Laguna Beach getaway.

The snaps show Mae’s blossoming baby bump, as well as her enjoying time in the sun, snaps of the ocean and of her breakfast.

The DUFF star captioned the post, “8 month update I am huge and achy but happy especially because we got to take a wee “babymoon” god help me to laguna for a couple days and stayed at the loveliest chicest place @hoteljoaquin (which of course I heard about from @kylemilleryoga even though it pains me to give her credit for anything)”

Mae went on to reveal she “ate granola and floated my belly in the warm pool and the lovely salty seawater and fell asleep to the waves crashing and it was rly rly such a nice weekend”.

The expectant mum added, “we capped it off by seeing my main mens @thirdeyeblind thereby fulfilling my all my teenage dreams. that’s it that’s the tweet”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to share their excitement that Mae will soon be welcoming her little one into the world.

Dream a Little Dream star Meredith Salenger wrote, “Mama!!!! Yer gunna be a mama!!!!! Home stretch girl. You got this. Cannot wait to meet your baby muppet!!!!”.

“congrats beautiful. So happy for you”, said voice actress Michaela Jill Murphy.

Mae’s co-star in The DUFF, Robert Patrick Amell, added “Pregnant Mae is a f***ing awesome Mae, I bet”.

Whitman revealed that she was expecting her first child in May, on Mother’s Day in America.

Alongside photos of herself and her Parenthood co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, Mae penned, “Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!”.

“can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!”, she added.