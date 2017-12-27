Go, go, go: The Zara sale is on, and we need EVERYTHING on site

If we weren't broke from the Christmas festivities already, this is certainly going to get us there.

Zara is throwing a huge 50pc off sale in honour of the new year, and we simply had to have a little browse through their virtual sale racks.

Here are our top 10 most-worth-it pieces from the fashion mega-brand:

Velvet jacket €69.99, Sequin dress €25.99, Boots €12.99, Pompom jumper €29.99

Floral ankle boots €49.99, Faux fur kimono €49.99

Black jacket €59.99, Velvet embroidered shorts €29.99, City bag €29.99, White ruffle t-shirt €12.99