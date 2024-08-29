Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb reflects on friendship with ex-husband Daniel

Stephen Webb has opened up about where he stands now with his ex-husband Daniel Lustig.

In April, the former Gogglebox stars shocked viewers when they announced the end of their marriage, six years after tying the knot.

The couple, who got engaged in 2016 and married two years later, were fan favourites before they left the hit Channel 4 show in September 2023.

Now, as he continues his stint on the new series of E4’S Celebs Go Dating, Stephen has been reflecting on his continued friendship with Daniel.

The 53-year-old recently spoke to OK!, during which he praised Daniel for helping him with dating advice on the show.

“I do think he stitched me up on one outfit though. I looked a bit like Danny Devito!” he teased.

The reality star, who continues to co-run a hair salon with Daniel in Brighton, was then asked where he stands with his former husband.

“It’s not awkward. Everyone knew we had split up about eight or nine months ago, but we’ve known for a bit longer. We waited and got to a point where we were comfortable with each other and we were open to sharing it. We are solid, we know where we are and we’re the best of friends,” he explained.

Stephen also detailed the reason why he chose to sign up for Celebs Go Dating.

“I’ve come out of a long-term relationship, so I’m a bit rusty in the old dating department. So I thought, ‘What a great way to get back out on the dating scene.’ You’ll see on the show that I was a little rusty so there were awkward moments, but with a little bit of tweaking and advice from the agents, I was alright,” he recalled.

However, Stephen added that he’s not looking to get married again just yet, stating: “I wasn’t looking for another husband or anything like that, no. It was purely getting back out there, having some fun, and getting some good advice – and a paycheck!”