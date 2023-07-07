Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt unveils adorable nursery for newborn

Scarlett Moffatt has unveiled her son’s stunning nursery.

The Gogglebox star announced the birth of her first child, Jude Xavier, with her partner Scott last week.

As she settles into motherhood, Scarlett has shared a tour of her baby boy’s nursery and we just love the adorable theme she opted for.

Posting a video to her 2.4M Instagram followers, the new mum revealed the theme she chose as inspiration to decorate her son’s room came from the book written by Dr Suess, Oh the Place You’ll Go!, a story she used to read to him when she was still expecting.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

Moffatt made sure she’ll get plenty of use out of big items of furniture in his room as she explained the wardrobe is ‘built to last’ and Jude’s crib changes into a bed.

The wall is decorated with Jude’s name up in lights and there are lots of hot air balloons on the white and pale blue walls.

As she panned the camera around the sweet nursery, Scarlett revealed the lovely bookcase packed full of children’s books, before she showcased the stunning view of her garden from Jude’s window.

Scarlett shared more information on where she bought different aspects of the nursery in the caption of the post.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

The 32-year-old wrote, “Hi I’m Jude Xavier and welcome to my crib. We went for the theme of the favourite book we would read to Jude when he was in my tummy, Dr Seuss Oh the Places You’ll go”.

“I bought all the personalised bits from @etsyuk and @amazonuk. All of his little toys and books are gifts from family & friends”.

She went on to add, “The furniture is from @bababoomloughton and @obabyuk. The beautiful poem was gifted by a wonderful small business @linestorhymes”.

“His changing mat is @shnuggle & is filled to the brim with lots of @waterwipes #gifted #love #baby”.

Fans of the TV star didn’t waste any time in heading to the comments to share their thoughts on the room, with many noting how lucky little Jude is.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

One fan wrote, “What a beautiful room and view! Jude will adore it as he grows up”.

“Beautiful nursery, he's a lucky boy, lovely to see plenty of books for him, enjoy your gorgeous little boy”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter added, “Wow looks so amazing & love the room”.

Earlier this week, Scarlett celebrated one week of Jude being born. Sharing a collection of photos of herself, Scott and their little one, she explained, “Celebrating the greatest week of our lives. Happy one week birthday to our little Jude Xavier our little miracle baby”.

“Still can’t believe technically you should still be cooking in my belly & that you’re here safe and sound. I’ll be forever grateful”.