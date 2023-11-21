Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt finally shares engagement ring

We finally have a first look at Scarlett Moffatt’s ring!

The Gogglebox alum announced last week that she is now engaged to her long-term boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The couple’s engagement came almost five months after they welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Jude.

At the time of revealing her engagement news on social media, Scarlett chose not to post any close-up images of her ring.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

Now, a week on from sharing that she is a bride-to-be, the reality star has finally treated her fans to a glimpse of her rock!

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the 33-year-old decided to subtly reveal her ring for the first time, as she posted a sweet selfie with her holding up her left hand.

Then, in a later image, Scarlett finally showcased a close-up image of her engagement ring, which is comprised of a stunning, simple square diamond.

“I know everyone’s been asking to see my ring,” the former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner penned alongside the photo.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

“I love it so much, it’s very me. Scott did very very well,” she gushed further, alongside a white heart emoji.

Last week, fans of the mum-of-one were delighted when she confirmed that she had accepted a proposal from Scott, five years after they first got together.

On her Instagram account, Scarlett captured the setting in which Scott chose to pop the question. The family-of-three’s living room was decorated with balloons, candles and rose petals, with light-up letters spelling out: ‘Marry Me’.

Baby Jude was also included in the momentous occasion, as he wore a baby grow with the words, ‘Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?’, printed on it.

“The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home,” Scarlett penned in her caption at the time.

“I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this,” she added.