Gogglebox’s Malone family share news of heartbreaking loss

One of Gogglebox's most beloved families has confirmed that they have suffered a sad loss.

The Malones, who are based in Manchester, announced earlier today that their family dog Dave has passed away.

The Malones – who are comprised of mum Julie, dad Tom Sr, and their children Shaun, Tom Jr and Vanessa – continue to keep viewers of the hit Channel 4 show entertained each week.

Alongside the Malones, viewers have also gotten to know their several dogs over the years. Dave was one of the most regularly featured pups during each series, with his hilarious on-screen antics.

In a post on Instagram earlier this afternoon, Julie chose to share the heartbreaking news that Dave had died.

The 60-year-old mum showcased an adorable video of the Rottweiler recently sitting outside in the sunshine, proudly waiting for Tom Sr to return to him.

“RIP Dave xxx There are no words to describe you, or how much you meant to us,” Julie wrote lovingly in the caption of her post.

"This was you on Sunday waiting for your Dad to come back and he had only gone out to the car x We are all going to miss you so much,” she added.

Many fans and fellow stars of Gogglebox have since taken to Julie’s comments section to express their sympathies.

“Awww rest in peace Dave, sending you all lots of love xx,” penned co-star Izzi Warner, known for appearing alongside her sister Ellie.

“Sending you all so much love, he was such a beauty and a true entertainer,” replied Gogglebox star Georgia Bell, who features with her best friend Abbie.

“Oh, I'm so so sorry. Dave was one of a kind. We saw that on the box. Sleep tight, Dave. Run free & play over that rainbow bridge x,” a devoted viewer added.

This is the third dog loss that the Malones have suffered since they first appeared on Gogglebox in 2014. The family said goodbye to pooch Frankie in 2019, followed by another Rottweiler named Izzie in 2021.