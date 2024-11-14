Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell confirms second child’s birth & reveals name

The Gogglebox family just got a little bit bigger!

Georgia Bell has announced that she has given birth to her second child.

The reality star is now a mum to a bouncing baby boy, alongside her partner Josh Newby. The couple’s new addition joins their firstborn son Hugh, whom they welcomed in July 2022.

Georgia, who is best known for appearing on Gogglebox with her best friend Abbie Lynn, recently took to social media to share her baby joy.

Last night, the 24-year-old delighted her Instagram followers by posting several heartwarming snaps from the first few days of her baby son’s life.

The beautiful photos showcase Georgia cradling her second child in hospital, as well as two-year-old Hugh meeting his little brother for the first time.

In the caption of her post, Georgia went on to reveal the name of her second son, as well as the date he was born.

“Ralphie James Newby,” she gushed.

“Our precious boy born Nov 10th 11:27pm weighing 7lbs10oz,” the TV star continued.

“Settling into the life of a family of 5, we all love you unbelievable amounts little one…” Georgia penned further, including a reference to the family’s dog Vinnie.

Following her baby announcement, many of Georgia’s fellow Gogglebox stars have been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful family. Extremely proud of you Ge! He is absolutely gorgeous I cannot stop looking,” replied Abbie Lynn.

“Congratulations Georgia, so precious,” comnmented Ellie Warner, who features alongside her sister Izzi.

“Oh Georgia! He’s beautiful, well done darling & huge congrats to you all xx,” added Lisa Baggs, who appeared on Gogglebox with her family from 2020 to 2022.

Georgia initially announced her pregnancy with baby Ralphie on June 21. At the time, the expectant mum took to Instagram to post a sonogram of her little one, as well as black-and-white photos of herself cutting a gender reveal cake.

“One more to adore…Baby Newby #2 Nov 24,” Georgia teased in her caption.