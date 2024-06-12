Gogglebox’s Daniel Lustig opens up about split from Stephen Webb

Daniel Lustig has spoken out for the first time since announcing his split from his husband Stephen Webb.

The former Gogglebox stars confirmed in April that they had decided to legally separate, six years after tying the knot in France.

Now, in his first solo interview since ending his marriage, Daniel has opened up about the cause of the pair’s split.

Speaking to OK!, the 49-year-old reflected on the moment that they chose to call time on their relationship.

"Neither one of us wanted to be unhappy and when we called time on it, yes it was very upsetting because when you get married and walk down the aisle you don’t think that’s ever going to happen, you can't think that, you have to think positively,” he explained.

Daniel later admitted that his marriage to Stephen actually ended last year, but that the TV stars chose to wait until April to share the news.

“We got to the point where we’d talked about the breakup, about why we were breaking up, how we were going to go through it, and how we were both feeling. When we both felt in a stable place and a bit more confident, and also there for each other, that’s when we put it out," he recalled.

The former couple are still living together in their Brighton flat. However, they intend to go their separate ways once it is sold, as Daniel teased: “I’m still cooking the dinners and Stephen is still doing my laundry!"

Stephen has since moved on in the world of romance, as he is starring in the new series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating. Addressing the venture, Daniel confessed it is “a bit weird” but he is happy for Stephen, adding: “He’s off filming and he’ll come out and we’ll have a debrief about it. He doesn’t have to tell me anything, and he doesn’t tell me everything, but if there’s something on his mind we’ll talk it through."