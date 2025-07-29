Gogglebox stars confirm they have been axed from show after three years

One Gogglebox couple has announced their immediate departure from the show.

Scottish pair Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle have confirmed that they have been axed from the show after three years, with Channel 4 choosing not to renew their contract.

The young couple, who joined the hit reality show in 2022, took to Instagram last night to express their disappointment at the decision.

“After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa, Channel 4 have decided it’s time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family,” they began in their statement.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching tv with you all on Friday nights! It’s been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don’t actually need subtitles,” Roisin and Joe teased.

“We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely,” they wrote.

Credit: Channel 4

“A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity. Time to watch tv in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn,” Roisin and Joe concluded.

Many fans of the Gogglebox stars have since been taking to Instagram to share their own disappointment and well-wishes.

“Gutted!! It was so nice to have young, funny, Scottish representation on the show!” one viewer commented.

“They barely showed you guys last time and so I'm not surprised. Such a shame for you guys. Wrong decision,” another argued.

“Aww no! I’m gutted, you guys always crack me up on that show. Onwards and upwards love,” a third fan added.

Gogglebox is expected to return to Channel 4 in September.