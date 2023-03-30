Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt opens up following pregnancy reveal

Scarlett Moffatt has been spilling the details about all things pregnancy!

The former Gogglebox star announced last month that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

Since sharing her joyful news, Scarlett hasn’t shared many details about her pregnancy journey so far.

However, the 32-year-old has now treated her 2.3M Instagram followers to a long-overdue catchup!

Taking to her stories earlier today, Scarlett began her address by thanking her fans for their kind messages.

“I’ve had so many lovely messages off of you, asking me how my pregnancy has been, and how it’s going now, so I just thought I would check in on everyone,” she stated.

The expectant mum went on to share that she has been enjoying pregnant life so far, to her surprise. “I feel really grateful because I know everyone doesn’t have the same experiences,” she explained.

“Every morning I’m just so excited, and I talk to my little boy and so does Scott,” she continued. “It already feels like we’ve got a baby in the house!”

Scarlett then revealed that she had made a list of the most popular questions she had been asked in recent weeks.

In response to queries about her pregnancy cravings, the former I’m A Celebrity winner exclaimed that she loved fruit “so much” during her first trimester.

“It would be 3am and I would just randomly get up to eat a honeydew melon, which obviously I would never have done that pre-pregnancy,” Scarlett laughed.

Scarlett then informed her followers that herself and Scott didn’t start buying any baby items until 20 weeks, as they discovered her pregnancy very early. “We actually found out when I was 5 days pregnant,” she giggled.

Lastly, Scarlett shared a relatable story about her pregnancy pet peeve. “The negative, I would say, is that people just want to tell you their childbirth horror stories, and I just think we shouldn’t do that,” she insisted.

“As a pregnant person, you do a lot of research anyway into things that can happen. Let’s just leave all of the gorey details out,” she teased.

We can’t wait to hear more about Scarlett’s incoming little one!