Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt opens up about partner Scott

Scarlett Moffatt has been opening up about her relationship!

The former Gogglebox star and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson became parents for the first time last month when she gave birth to baby boy Jude.

Now, one week on from announcing her son’s arrival, Scarlett has been speaking candidly about how her relationship with Scott has evolved.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old could be seen sitting in the back of a car, with baby Jude in a car seat beside her.

In a Q&A box, Scarlett asked her 2.4M Instagram followers what their favourite memory of the newborn stage is. Among the submissions, the new mum replied to a fan’s comment noting that her husband became a ‘doting father’.

“I feel so grateful because Scott’s actually taken six months off work, and I know that’s a very privileged position to be able to do that,” Scarlett revealed in a video response.

“We must cry at least once a day because we just love making little memories with him,” the former I’m A Celeb winner continued.

Scarlett went on to say that her adoration for Scott has grown since becoming parents. “I did not think I could love Scott any more, but seeing him with Jude and how he’s helped me, and in the hospital and everything…” she gushed.

“He just feels like superman to us now, he’s like mine and Jude’s superman,” Scarlett said, adding that Jude’s birth has “really brought us closer together.”

Last week, Scarlett and Scott revealed that Jude was born early, at 35 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst,” Scarlett penned at the time.