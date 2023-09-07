Gogglebox legend announces exit from series after 10 years

One of Gogglebox’s original stars has announced that he has left the show.

Brighton hairdresser Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel have revealed that they will no longer be appearing on the hit Channel 4 series.

While Daniel only joined the Gogglebox cast in 2019, Stephen had become a beloved fan favourite since his appearance on the show’s very first episode in 2013.

Ahead of Gogglebox’s return to screens tomorrow night, the couple chose to take to Instagram earlier today to announce the heartbreaking news to fans.

Firstly, they released a written statement, which read: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

Stephen and Daniel added: “We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, our Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years.”

Following on from their written message, the stars also recorded a video message in dedication to Gogglebox viewers.

“We thought we'd put out this little video especially for the fans of the show just to say thank you for all your love and support over the years. It really has meant a lot,” Stephen praised.

"And we just wanted to do this video to say thank you to you guys – and if you do get withdrawal symptoms, we are available on Netflix!" he added teasingly.

Many of Gogglebox’s stars have since taken to social media to share their reactions.

“Gonna miss you both,” replied Izzi Warner, who appears with her sister Ellie.

“Aww that's upset me and shirley, to think your finishing but we all take different paths you both take care lots of love xxx,” added Dave Griffiths, who stars alongside his wife Shirley.