GoFundMe launched to support Lucan family whose little girl died suddenly

A GoFundMe donation page has been launched to support the hospital bills and funeral costs for a family whose little girl died suddenly.

Speaking about the campaign, Julianne Gray from Celbridge explains how little Lexi Rogers unexpectedly passed away two weeks ago, leaving a devastating hole in the lives of her parents and siblings.

Lexi and her family lived in Ireland for two years due to her Dad's work assignment, returning to the US last summer.

During her time here Lexi made many friends in her Lucan neighbourhood, attended the local primary school and was active in her church and community activities. Many members of the community remember her for her fun, happy and playful personality.

Lexi's passing was sudden and completely unexpected. Sadly at this heartbreaking time for the family the realities of medical bills and funeral expenses still exist. As the US medical system can be very expensive, the Rogers family are now facing some sizable unexpected medical bills at the worst possible time in their lives.

The community are hoping that this GoFundMe campaign will go some way to help alleviate the family’s financial burden at this difficult time. Therefore, Julianne has asked the public to dig deep and be generous with a donation.

The donation page has a goal of €5,000, with more than half of the funds raised already. In the comment section, friends and neighbours have been leaving messages, offering their heartfelt condolences to the family.

