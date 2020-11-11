Gluten-free foodies need to check out this new baking book

Soraya Quigley is a mum of 3 who has close family members that have special dietary needs including coeliac disease and gluten intolerance. It was this, and the need to create delicious bakes which everyone could enjoy, that was the inspiration for new book ‘Gluten Free Baking From The Heart’ by Soraya Quigley.

It’s a wonderful baking book which is jam-packed with easy-to-follow recipes which are tried and tested. It has taken many years to perfect as, anyone who has every tried to bake a gluten free recipe will know that it’s extremely difficult to take a non-gluten recipe and to turn it into a gluten free one. Simple swaps just don’t work.

The beauty of this book is that each recipe has been made and tweaked until you can create a perfect bake. This is extremely rare in the world of cookery books where often authors pay other people to write or test their recipes – think about it – have you ever made something from a well-known baking book and it just doesn’t work despite following all of the exact steps? That’s the reason why. So, this book is a little gem and one that every family should have on their recipe bookshelf.

Purchase this book here.

Each recipe includes tips and useful information to deliver a superior bake. Soraya’s inspiration to bake isn’t just because of the need to create gluten free bakes for her family. Although she has always baked, she turned to baking as a form of therapy after losing her beautiful daughter Christine in 2011. She progressed from baking at home to sharing her recipes on Facebook and created a baking group where she brings great joy (along with inspiration) to the group members. The group has gone from strength to strength with more than 2,000 fans following her today.

Soraya would say that gluten free baking is not complicated or difficult but it’s her book of recipes that will make you shine. Recipes from the book include Fudgy Brownies, Fluffy Scones, Gooey Chocolate Cake, Blueberry & Lemon Loaf Cake, Raspberry Almond Tart, Sausage Rolls and Cheese Muffins to name a few.

‘Gluten Free Baking From The Heart’ costs €25 with €2 from the price is donated to the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

Shipping is free in Ireland with worldwide shipping available.

To purchase, visit www.cozebakes.com.